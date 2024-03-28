Pat Cummins recommends star F1 driver Oscar Piastri to support SRH in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has recommended star F1 driver Oscar Piastri to support his team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

That came after Piastri put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he asked the fans to suggest a team to support in the cash-rich league. Australia all-rounder Cummins was quick to reply to him with SunRisers Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Piastri is an Australian racing driver who drives for McLaren in F1. The 22-year-old is the first driver to win the Formula Renault Eurocup, FIA Formula 3 Championship, and FIA Formula 2 Championship in successive rookie years.

Piastri wrote on X:

"Getting into the @IPL this year. Any suggestions who I should support?"

Expand Tweet

In response, Pat Cummins wrote:

"@SunRisers 💪🏼💪🏼"

Expand Tweet

Cummins' reaction came after SRH posted the highest-ever team total in the IPL. The SunRisers put up 277/3 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians to break the previous record held by RCB (263/5).

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head smashed the fastest and second-fastest half-centuries for the franchise, respectively. Heinrich Klaasen also slammed an unbeaten 80 runs off 34 balls, while Aiden Markram chipped in with 42* off 28 deliveries.

SRH won the game by 31 runs after restricting MI to 246/5 in a high-scoring affair to register their first win of 2024 season.

"That was insane" - Pat Cummins as SRH beat MI in a high-scoring IPL thriller

Australia captain Pat Cummins was shocked to witness over 500 runs being scored in the game. The 30-year-old credited the batters for posting a mammoth target for Mumbai.

Cummins said in the post-match show:

"That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well. What's important is to have clear plans with the ball."

He added:

"You never play for 270, but we wanted to be postive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries."

SRH will next play Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 31).