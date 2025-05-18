"Pavilion se sidha South Africa bhejo" - Fans fume after Faf du Plessis scores 5 off 10 balls in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis failed to deliver with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. The right-handed batter departed after a sluggish five off 10 deliveries.
The 40-year-old eventually holed out to Mohammad Siraj at mid-on off Arshad Khan's bowling in the fourth over of the game. The Proteas batter has failed to be consistent this season but has scored two half-centuries. His scores read: 29, 50, 2, 22, 62, 3, and 5 (today). The Capitals bought him for a base price of INR 2 crore at the mega auction last year.
Fans on X were angry at Faf du Plessis’s performance against GT as the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heats up.
One user wrote:
"Faf ko pavilion se sidha South Africa bhejo. [Send Faf to South Africa directly from the pavilion]."
Another user commented:
"Faf is washed now."
A third user added:
"Thankyou Faf, You are done and dusted."
Here are a few more reactions:
KL Rahul steadies DC after Faf du Plessis perishes early against GT in IPL 2025 match
KL Rahul has steadied DC's innings after his opening partner, Faf du Plessis, departed cheaply against GT in the IPL 2025 fixture.
At the time of writing, Delhi were 45/1 after six overs, with Rahul on 36 off 23 deliveries. Abishek Porel was batting on 1 off three balls on the other end.
With 13 points in 11 matches, DC are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. They must win at least two of their remaining three games to stay alive in the playoffs race. Their last match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been rescheduled.
Prior to this, they shared one point with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the match was abandoned due to rain following the first innings, where the Capitals managed just 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
On the other hand, GT have an opportunity to topple the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the top of the table by reaching 18 points. The Shubman Gill-led side are currently third with 16 points in 11 games. They are coming off consecutive victories over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Follow the DC vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS