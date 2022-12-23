PBKS IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in IPL Auction by Punjab Kings

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) have bought a total of six players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which took place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. They entered the auction with a hefty Rs 32.2 crore and bought two overseas players in the form of Sam Curran and Sikander Raza to strengthen their core. Their one foreign and three overall slots remain vacant.

The franchise roped in Sam Curran, who emerged as the costliest player in the tournament history with a record bid of ₹ 18.5 crore.

He was sold after a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The England all-rounder has played 32 IPL games, picking up as many wickets and 337 runs. Overall, Curran has amassed 1,731 T20I runs in 109 innings at an average of 20.85 and nine fifties.

The 24-year-old did not play in the last IPL edition to focus on his rehabilitation after a back injury. He, however, played a pivotal role as the Jos Buttler-led England won the recently concluded T20 World Cup. With 13 scalps, he emerged as the Player of the Tournament.

The Punjab franchise also picked up stylish all-rounder Sikander Raza for ₹50 lakh. He enjoyed a breakthrough year for Zimbabwe, scoring 735 runs and scalping 25 wickets in 24 T20Is this year.

Players bought by PBKS with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Sam Curran – ₹18.5 crore

Sikander Raza – ₹50 lakh

Harpreet Bhatia - ₹40 lakh

Vidwath Kaverappa - ₹20 lakh

Mohit Rathee - ₹20 lakh

Shivam Singh - ₹20 lakh

PBKS retentions: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS finished sixth with seven wins in 14 games in the last edition of the T20 extravaganza. They will look to finally win their maiden IPL trophy next season.

