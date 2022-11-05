PBKS looking to release Mayank Agarwal and 2 more players ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction - Reports 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are seemingly bracing themselves for another major rejig and upheaval as they consider the prospect of releasing former captain Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, and Shahrukh Khan.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the new coaching staff led by Trevor Bayliss have set their eye on some of the big names in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

PBKS currently have the highest purse out of all the franchises and could bolster that amount by releasing players from their side. The upcoming auction is expected to see a hoard of all-round talents like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green going under the hammer.

The franchise is aiming to secure the services of at least two of the aforementioned all-rounders to pose a serious challenge next season.

PBKS recently removed Mayank as captain and appointed senior opening batter Shikhar Dhawan instead. With two well-renowned Indian batters in the mix along with Englishman Jonny Bairstow, the situation was quite messed up at the top last season.

Dhawan and Mayank opened the innings with Bairstow not being available for the initial set of matches. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was slotted into the middle order upon his return, but couldn't thrive in the role. Mayank, who was having a dismal tournament with the bat, eventually dropped to the middle order, allowing Bairstow to open.

Should the explosive Englishman be available for the next edition of the IPL, chances are high that PBKS will look to release Mayank, who was the first retention pick for the franchise ahead of the 2022 mega-auction.

PBKS looking to release Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan as well

The 2014 IPL finalists spent a lot of resources to rope in the likes of explosive players like Odean (₹6 crore) and Shahrukh(₹6 crore). However, they hardly came close to justifying their price tag following a horrid season.

Neither player could quite impose their position in the playing XI and were making sporadic appearances after one stage of the tournament.

The Caribbean all-rounder fetched a huge price at the auction on the back of an imposing performance against India just a mere few days before the event. He ended his maiden IPL season with an economy of 11.43 and a strike rate of 86.67.

There were a lot of expectations from Shahrukh, with several predicting the player to set the tournament alight with his pyrotechnics. However, coming off a successful Vijay Hazare campaign with Tamil Nadu, he could not make an impression at a higher stage. He finished the season with 117 runs off eight matches at a strike rate of 108.33.

The IPL mega auction is slated to take place on December 16, with the venue for the event yet to be decided. Franchises will be required to submit a list of their retained and released players by November 15.

Should PBKS release Mayank Agarwal to go after the big names in the IPL 2023 mega auction? Let us know what you think.

