PBKS Squad 2024: Complete Punjab Kings Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have completed their squad for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season following the culmination of the mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 2014 IPL finalists entered the mini-auction with a credible purse of ₹29.10 crore to their name. They were in the fray early on for the New Zealand pair of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, but eventually lost out to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on both occasions.

PBKS got their first buy of the auction after going all out on IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel. The franchise spent ₹11.75 crore for the death-over specialist, who was recently released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

PBKS strengthened their bowling unit by roping in England all-rounder Chris Woakes for ₹4.2 crore. He becomes the fourth Englishman in the PBKS squad after Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Jonny Bairstow.

The franchise bagged Ashutosh Sharma in the accelerated round of the auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh as well as Vishwanathan Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Prince Choudhary, and Tanay Thyagaranjann for the same price in quick succession.

There was a fair share of confusion on the auction floor, as PBKS stated that they did not want Shashank Singh's services after having made the winning bid for the player, mistaking him for someone else. However, with the sale being finalized by the auctioneer, the decision was not reversed.

In the second accelerated round of the auction, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bolstered their batting and made their final call of the auction with the purchase of South Africa's Rilee Rossouw for ₹8 crore after an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

PBKS complete squad after IPL 2024 Auction

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes (₹4.2 crore), Harshal Patel (₹11.75 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (₹20 lakh), Vishwanathan Pratap Singh (₹20 lakh), Shashank Singh (₹20 lakh), Tanay Thyagaranjann (₹20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (₹20 lakh), Rilee Rossouw (₹8 crore).

