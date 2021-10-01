IPL 2021: "I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself" - PBKS star Chris Gayle leaves IPL bio-bubble due to fatigue 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Chris Gayle will not be part of the team's remaining matches in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The T20 veteran left the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE, citing fatigue. The Punjab franchise took to their social media accounts on Thursday to confirm Gayle's exit.

The 42-year-old revealed that he made the decision to mentally recharge himself before representing the West Indies in the impending T20 World Cup 2021.

Notably, the southpaw has spent a significant amount of time in a bio-secure environment this year, owing to his franchise cricket commitments alongside national duty. The same appears to have taken a toll on him and thus he plans to take a break.

The swashbuckler added that he desires to refocus ahead of the showpiece event as he looks to guide his national side to yet another championship triumph. He thanked the franchise for granting him time off while also wishing them luck on their remaining fixtures.

"Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai.

'My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the upcoming games."

Chris Gayle in IPL 2021

Despite his inconsistent performances in recent years, the destructive batter continues to remain a top attraction in the cash-rich league. While he has enthralled viewers with his big-hitting over the years, his latest stint has been deemed lackluster by many.

Chris Gayle managed to accumulate 193 runs from 10 appearances this season at an underwhelming average of 21.44. He will next be seen in action next month at the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2021.

