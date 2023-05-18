PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals cruised to their fifth win in IPL 2023 on Wednesday night at the HPCA Stadium. The David Warner-led outfit avenged their previous loss against Punjab Kings with a 15-run victory in Dharamsala.

Last Saturday, the Kings had beaten the Capitals by 31 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. PBKS needed another win against DC to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

However, the Kings lost a high-scoring game at the HPCA Stadium. Here's a look at the scorecard, stats and award winners from the game.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs DC match, IPL 2023

Rilee Rossouw won the Man of the Match award for his fabulous innings of 82. The left-hander brought his 'A' game to the table for the Capitals, smacking an unbeaten 37-ball 82*. His half-century helped DC score 213-2.

Here's the complete list of players who won awards at the post-match presentation in the IPL 2023 game:

Player of the Match: Rilee Rossouw (82* off 37)

Game-changer of the Match: Liam Livingstone (135 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (catch to dismiss David Warner)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Liam Livingstone (44 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Liam Livingstone (101 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Rilee Rossouw (Strike rate of 221.62)

Most Fours of the Match: Prithvi Shaw (7 fours)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard (Image: IPLT20.com)

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt played their roles well to help Delhi Capitals score 213-2. Shaw scored a half-century on his return, while Warner scored 46. Rossouw and Salt remained unbeaten on 82 and 26, respectively.

Sam Curran was the only Punjab Kings bowler to take wickets in the game. The left-arm pacer bagged two wickets .

In response, Liam Livingstone's 48-ball 94 helped PBKS inch closer to the 200-run mark. Atharva Taide was retired out after a 42-ball 55. Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje bagged two wickets apiece for DC.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game

Here's a list of some interesting stats that emerged from the IPL 2023 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals:

Atharva Taide became the second batter in IPL history to lose his wicket by retired out. The first is Ravichandran Ashwin. Taide set a new record for the highest score by a batter in a T20 game before retiring out. Taide scored 55. Previously, the record belonged to France's Hevit Jackson for his 50 against Estonia in 2022. Delhi Capitals maintained their 100% win record while defending scores of 200+ in IPL. DC have scored 200+ nine times in IPL and won all nine games. Shikhar Dhawan recorded his tenth duck as an opener in IPL. Only Parthiv Patel (11) has more scores of zero than Dhawan.

