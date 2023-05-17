PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a vital IPL 2023 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, May 17.

Going into the all-important clash, PBKS have made two changes, bringing in senior pacer Kagiso Rabada and left-handed batter Atharva Taide. DC, meanwhile, will miss the service of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is injured. South African-born pacer Anrich Nortje will slot in his place.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, and Mohit Rathee.

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Speaking at the toss, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan predicted that the wicket will be good for batting.

"We will bowl first," Dhawan stated. "It's a new track, let's see how it goes. I think it's going to be a good for batting. Destiny is our hands but we're going to take it day by day. We want to come here and enjoy the game. We'll see how it goes. Stay calm and focused, that's the message. Two changes. Taide and Rabada come in for Raza and Rishi Dhawan."

DC skipper David Warner, on the other hand, feels that dew might play a role in the second innings.

"We would have bowled first," Warner stated. "There's a bit of due in the outfield. Looks like a nice surface, we just have to show up. It's another game of IPL cricket with the crowd coming in and millions watching. What a spectacular venue here. Mitch Marsh misses out for Anrich Nortje. Prithvi Shaw also comes back into the side."

PBKS vs DC Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and. Anrich Nortje.

