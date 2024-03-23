PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number two of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, March 23. This will be the first game of a double-header.

PBKS and DC are yet to win the IPL. Punjab made the final in 2014, when they had a stellar run before floundering in the summit clash. However, it has been a case of disappointment more often than not. Last year, they finished eighth position in the points table, winning only six and losing eight of their 14 games.

Like Punjab, Delhi have also reached the final only once, which was in 2020. They too failed to win the crunch game. Last season, DC finished below PBKS in the points table.

They won nly five of their 14 games. Delhi, though, will be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's PBKS vs DC toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan said:

"It's a new pitch, so we want to bowl first. We want to put the opposition in and gauge how the surface plays."

Expand Tweet

Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are PBKS' overseas players. DC have picked David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope.

PBKS vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

PBKS Subs: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan

DC Subs: Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Today's PBKS vs DC pitch report

It's 75 meters straight down the ground and 64 meters only at the other end, says Daren Ganga.

According to Matthew Hayden, the surface is very hard, [there is] black soil. There is quite a lot of breeze. Hayden reckons 8.5 to 9 runs per over could be the norm.

Today's PBKS vs DC match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Expand Tweet

Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

PBKS vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madangopal

Match Referee: V Narayanan Kutty