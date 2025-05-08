PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. PBKS are sitting pretty at third position in the points table, with 15 points from 11 games. The same cannot be said about DC, who are stuck in fifth place, with 13 points from 11 matches.
If Punjab beat Delhi on Thursday, they will move to top position in the points table. Shreyas Iyer and co. would go into the match as favorites. They have lost only one of their last six matches, with one game producing no result. Prabhsimran Singh has been in terrific form with the bat, while PBKS' bowling has also been clinical.
Delhi have been extremely poor in their last few matches. They have looked a shadow of the team that began the competition with four consecutive wins. DC need to sort out their batting order. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they crumbled to 29-5, but were eventually saved by the rain.
Today's PBKS vs DC toss result
PBKS won the toss and have opted to bat first. Skipper Shreyas Iyer said:
“We are going to bat first considering the outfield is wet. If you see the last game, the way the openers started and the others capitalized, that gives us confidence.”
Punjab are going in with the same batting line up. For DC, Madhav Tiwari comes in for Vipraj Nigam.
PBKS vs DC - Today's match playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurna Vijay
Today's PBKS vs DC pitch report
“There’s a bit of rain in the air. Last match was on pitch 4; this game is on pitch 6, but it looks very similar. The surface is dry, there are slightly more cracks and it's got a very abrasive nature to it. Last match here, it did turn a little bit more in the second innings, so spin could come into play. However, this is a high-scoring ground. Punjab got 236 the other night.” - Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden
Today's PBKS vs DC match players list
Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen
Delhi Capitals squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal
PBKS vs DC - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Parashar Joshi
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match Referee: Daniel Manohar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS