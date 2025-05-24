PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 66 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While PBKS have qualified for the playoffs, DC have been knocked out of the race. Punjab would look to push for a top two berth. Hence, the game against Delhi still holds a lot of significance for them. DC, in contrast, will be playing for pride.

PBKS beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in their previous match, which was also played in Jaipur. They lost three wickets early, but Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (59 off 30) played excellent knocks to lift the team. In the chase, RR were held to 209-7 as Impact Player Harpreet Brar claimed 3-22.

Delhi needed to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match to stay alive in the playoffs race. However, they succumbed to a 59-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, they allowed MI to recover from 123-5 to post 180. In the chase, they were poor again and were bundled out for 121 in 18.2 overs.

Today's PBKS vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Faf du Plessis said:

"It's a 50-50 decision. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing.”

Karun Nair is coming back in the side for Delhi. For Punjab, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are back.

PBKS vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

DC Subs: KL Rahul, Tripurna Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande

Today's PBKS vs DC pitch report

“Pitch number four is being used for today’s game. The outfield is beautiful. There is some grass on the wicket, but not enough if you are a seamer. It’s more to keep the surface together because of the hot weather. Expect a good pitch and a high-scoring match. 200 was scored here on the last three occasions. There is a nice wind blowing across.” - Ian Bishop and Pommie Mbangwa

Today's PBKS vs DC match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod

Delhi Capitals squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kuma, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Axar Patel, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

PBKS vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

