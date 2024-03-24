PBKS vs DC: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in yesterday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Sent into bat after losing the toss, DC put up 174/9 on the board. PBKS chased down the target in 19.2 overs as Sam Curran hammered 63 off 47 balls.

Punjab got off to a blazing start in the chase. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow hit two fours each as 17 runs came off the first over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Dhawan (22 off 16) was, however, bowled by Ishant Sharma as he charged down the wicket and missed his swipe. In the same over, Bairstow (9) was run out at the non-striker's end as Ishant got a hand on one that was chipped back by Prabhsimran Singh.

Curran and Prabhsimran (26 off 17) added 42 for the third wicket before the latter miscued a googly off Kuldeep Yadav to long-on. Jitesh Sharma was stumped for 9 off the left-arm wrist-spinner, but Curran kept PBKS ahead in the game. He featured in a defining fifth-wicket stand of 67 with England teammate Liam Livingstone (38* off 21).

The duo was extremely severe on Mitchell Marsh (0/52), clubbing him for fours and sixes at will. Curran and Shashank Singh (0) fell off consecutive deliveries to Khaleel, but Livingstone whacked Sumit Kumar for a maximum over cow corner to seal the game for Punjab Kings.

Porel blitz lifts DC past 170 mark

Batting first, Delhi Capitals slipped from 39/0 to 147/8. However, a brilliant cameo from Abishek Porel (32* off 10) dragged DC past the 170-run mark. He clobbered four fours and two sixes in a short but entertaining knock.

Delhi Capitals got off to a brisk start as David Warner (29 off 21) and Marsh (20 off 12 added 39 for the first wicket. Marsh, however, fell to Arshdeep Singh immediately after hitting a six, giving a catch to short-cover. Warner and Shai Hope (33 off 25) added 35 for the second wicket.

The stand was broken when Warner top-edged a slower bouncer from Harshal Patel to the keeper. PBKS took a smart review to get the decision in their favor. Hope then chipped a length ball from Kagiso Rabada to short cover. Rishabh Pant (18 off 13) did not last long on comeback. He lobbed another slower short ball from Harshal to backward point.

Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Porel clobbered Harshal for two sixes and three fours in the last over, which cost PBKS 25 runs.

PBKS v DC: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Pacers Harshal and Arshdeep claimed two wickets each for PBKS. With the bat, Curran scored an excellent fifty, while Livingstone did the finishing job.

For DC, Porel played a blinder of a cameo, while Kuldeep and Khaleel picked up two scalps each.

Curran was named Player of the Match for his 63 that featured six fours and a six.