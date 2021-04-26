PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) halted their three-match losing streak when they beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will now look to prevent a fifth successive defeat when they face PBKS in Match 21 of IPL 2021 at the Motera in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26).

A fresh leg at a fresh venue saw KKR skipper Eoin Morgan have a slight change of fortune, as he won the toss and opted to field first on a surface which is expected to throw up a run-fest.

Despite having endured a stuttering campaign so far, KKR stuck with the same line-up which went down by six wickets to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

The bottom-placed side persisted with a pace-heavy bowling attack comprising three express fast bowlers and a lone spinner in Varun Chakravarthy. KKR’s four overseas players include Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

PBKS have made one change to the side which convincingly got the better of MI by nine wickets last Friday. Fast bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan is set to play his first game of the season and has replaced left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

Captain KL Rahul can avail the services of two pacers and as many spinners, with the four overseas picks being Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques and Chris Jordan.

PBKS vs KKR – Today Match Playing 11

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

KKR playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

PBKS vs KKR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Yeshwant Barde

3rd umpire: Sundaram Ravi

Match referee: Prakash Bhatt