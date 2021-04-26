PBKS vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally ended their losing streak in IPL 2021 by recording a win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The first-ever IPL game at the newly rebuilt cricketing venue in Ahmedabad proved to be a low-scoring one. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan invited the Punjab Kings to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Unfortunately, PBKS captain KL Rahul's poor form continued on this ground. He departed to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs off 20 deliveries before Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda lost their wickets cheaply.

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal tried to rebuild the Punjab innings, but the opposition spin bowlers did not allow them to do so. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy accounted for three wickets in their eight overs, where the PBKS batsmen managed only 46 runs.

Chris Jordan tried his best to take the Kings to a respectable total. The English all-rounder smashed three maximums in his 18-ball 30. However, the other lower middle-order batsmen could not support him much. The Kings finished with 123 runs on the board.

Chasing 124, Kolkata lost three quick wickets. The trio of Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were back in the pavilion before the score touched 20. Captain Morgan came to his team's rescue as he played a responsible knock of 47 runs to take his team over the winning line.

With this victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders have attained fifth position in the IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings slipped to sixth place on the points table.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between PBKS and KKR

There were some interesting moments during the IPL 2021 contest between Punjab and Kolkata. Here are the top memes from this match.

