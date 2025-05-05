PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have put their hoodoo of not winning at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala since 2013 to bed as the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has recorded a 37-run triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was the evening game of the Super Sunday double-header on May 4.

The win largely came on the back of a superb display by Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh. While Prabhsimran hit a blazing 91, Arshdeep sent back the in-form top three of LSG to gain a massive advantage for the hosts.

Now that Match 54 of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from the PBKS vs LSG clash.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match

The post-match presentation ceremony was dominated by the Punjab Kings players, especially Prabhsimran Singh, who also won the all-important Player of the Match award as well. Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, bowled the most dot balls (14). Below are all the records that were distributed:

Electric Striker of the Match: Shashank Singh (Strike rate of 220)

Fantasy King of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (179 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (7 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (6 fours)

Most Dot balls in the Match: Arshdeep Singh (14 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (91 off 48)

PBKS vs LSG Match Scorecard

PBKS batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

The Punjab Kings innings rode on the stellar knock by Prabhsimran Singh (91), who missed the chance to hit his second IPL hundred. Regardless, it was an aggressive stay that got better once he got a massive reprieve when Nicholas Pooran spilled his catch.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who pushed himself to number four, made a quick-fire 45 too. At the end, Shashank Singh did what he does best and hammered a 15-ball 33* to take PBKS to 236/5.

LSG batting scorecard vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

Lucknow's chase started on a horrible note for them. Arshdeep Singh was the wrecker-in-chief as he took the prized wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran. Rishabh Pant (18) continued his poor IPL 2025 as well.

However, Ayush Badoni proved to be the best LSG batter as he batted till the last over. He clubbed his career-best 74 and was the only reason why LSG's margin of loss was below 50 runs.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

This high-stakes encounter saw a total of 435 runs getting scored in Dharamsala. A run-fest clash like this often sees many records get broken/ milestones created. On that note, let's look at the top milestones broken or created in the PBKS vs LSG clash:

Ayush Badoni (960) is now the third-highest run-getter for LSG in IPL history. Only KL Rahul (1410) and Nicholas Pooran (1267) have more runs than Badoni for the franchise. The 45 runs Abdul Samad scored in this match is his career-best IPL score! Arshdeep Singh leaked 10 runs and took three wickets inside the powerplay. This is now the joint-best bowling figures against LSG in the first six overs. Mohammed Shami also recorded 3/10 in the first-ever IPL match against LSG in 2022. 236/5 is now the highest team total vs LSG in the IPL.

