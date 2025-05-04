PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 54 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala in the evening match of the double-header. PBKS are currently placed fourth in the points table, with 13 points from 10 matches. LSG, on the other hand, are in sixth place, with 10 points from 10 games.
Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their previous clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first, PBKS knocked over CSK for 190 as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his second IPL hat-trick. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) then played a captain's knock to lead his team to victory.
Lucknow have lost their way after a decent first half. They have tasted defeats in three of their last four matches. In their previous game, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, LSG conceded 215-7. In the chase, they were bowled out for 161. Skipper Rishabh Pant's horror run with the willow continued as he was dismissed for four.
Today's PBKS vs LSG toss result
LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Pant said:
"We feel it's a bowling first wicket. We don't know how it's going to play. Looks like, it will stop a bit. Little loose on the top.”
Shreyas admitted that he would have bowled first as well. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is back in the playing XI for Punjab.
PBKS vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
LSG Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh
Today's PBKS vs LSG pitch report
“We are in the foothills of the Himalayas, high altitude as well. We are on wicket number four. The average score on this pitch goes up to 190 at night. There has been some rain around; there are a couple of different shades to the wicket, with some abrasive spots. There is some moisture and not a lot of dew. This is a very good pitch, but spin could play a major role” - Matthew Hayden and Aaron Finch
Today's PBKS vs LSG match players list
Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Pyla Avinash, V Vyshak, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh
Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
PBKS vs LSG - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Parashar Joshi
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match Referee: Daniel Manohar
