PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians cruised to their second consecutive win in IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Playing at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, MI beat Punjab Kings by six wickets and avenged their previous defeat.

Visiting captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first. MI's bowlers could not impress much against the home team's batters. Piyush Chawla bowled a decent spell of 2-29 for MI, but the others leaked runs at an expensive economy rate as PBKS piled up 214-3.

In response, MI lost Rohit Sharma's wicket on the third ball, but half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav brought them back into the game. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 10-ball 26* helped MI seal the deal in the 19th over.

Let's now take a look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from the IPL 2023 game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians:

List of all award winners in the PBKS vs MI match, IPL 2023

Ishan Kishan won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning innings of 75 off 41 . The left-handed batter whacked seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of182.93. Even Arshdeep Singh lauded him for his performance after he took his wicket.

Here is the full list of players who won the awards at the post-match presentation of PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2023:

Player of the Match: Ishan Kishan (75 off 41)

Game-changer of the Match: Ishan Kishan (128 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Arshdeep Singh (catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Ishan Kishan (36.5 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Tilak Varma (103 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Tilak Varma (strike rate of 260)

Most Fours of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (8 fours)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Punjab Kings lost the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh in the second over, but Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short's 49-run second-wicket partnership stabilised the innings. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma took the team's total past 200 with an unbeaten 119-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the top-scorers for MI. Kishan scored 75 off 41, and Yadav bagged 66 from 31. Tilak Varma and Tim David had a match-winning partnership of 38 runs for the fifth wicket.

Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-29, while Nathan Ellis bowled an impressive spell of 2034 for PBKS.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game

It was a forgettable night for bowlers in Mohali. Here's a list of some interesting records from the IPL 2023 game between PBKS and MI:

Jofra Archer bowled the most expensive spell of his IPL career. The MI pacer conceded 56 runs in his four wicketless overs, with 27 off them coming in the last over.

Arshdeep Singh also bowled the most expensive spell of his IPL career. The PBKS pacer leaked 66 runs in 3.5 overs.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to chase a 200+ target after losing a wicket in the first over. They lost Rohit Sharma for a duck but still ended up chasing 215 in 18.5 overs.

