PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. PBKS are down in eighth place in the points table, having won two and lost three of their five matches. RR are on top of the points table, with four wins from five games.

In their last match, Punjab went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs in Mullanpur. Bowling first, Punjab Kings conceded 182 runs. In the chase, they crumbled to 114-6. Shashank Singh (46* off 25)and Ashutosh Sharma (33* off 15) played fine knocks again, but PBKS fell just short of the target.

Rajasthan's winning streak in IPL 2025 came to an end against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. Batting first, they posted 196-3 as Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson hit half-centuries. However, Shubman Gill (72* off 44) Rashid Khan (24* off 11) and Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) combined to lift GT to victory by three wickets.

Today's PBKS vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

“It looks like a decent wicket to bowl first, so let’s see how it goes.”

For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler isn't 100%, while Ravichandran Ashwin is having a niggle, so Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian come into the team. For PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan is out with a niggle, so Sam Curran is leading the side. Atharva Taide comes in and Liam Livingstone is also back.

PBKS vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Subs: Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c &wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq

Today's PBKS vs RR pitch report

According to Daren Ganga, there's a tinge of green grass on the surface. He adds that the soil is 100% black, so water retention is higher. Ganga feels there will be seam movement for seamers, who need to bowl a good length around off. According to the former Windies cricketer, 180 should be a par score.

Today's PBKS vs RR match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chris Woakes, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore

PBKS vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty