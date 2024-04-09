PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 9.

Both PBKS and SRH have experienced similar fortunes in IPL 2024 so far. While Hyderabad are in fifth position with four points from four matches and a net run rate of +0.409, Punjab are sixth with four points and a run rate of -0.220.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad will go into Tuesday's match high on confidence having won their respective previous matches. PBKS beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Ahmedabad. They recovered from 111-5 in a chase of 200 thanks to Shashank Singh's brilliant 61* off 29.

Hyderabad defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, SRH held CSK to 165-5 and then chased down the target in 18.1 overs as Abhishek Sharma slammed 37 in only 12 balls.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Expand Tweet

The broadcast of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will begin at 6:30 PM IST, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of IPL 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. As such, fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match by either visiting the JioCinema website or going to the app.

Expand Tweet

IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on both the app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the tournament can be watched for free on any mobile, computer or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.