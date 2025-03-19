"Pehle aisa laga ki Yuzi bhai hai" - MI star hilariously trolls Ravi Bishnoi ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma dropped a hilarious comment on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's latest Instagram post on Wednesday, March 19. Bishnoi shared a picture of him batting during a practice session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bishnoi was retained by the Lucknow-based franchise for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The 24-year-old cheekily suggested that he was channeling his inner all-rounder for the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

Giving fans a glimpse of his batting, the crafty spinner captioned the post:

"All -rounder mode on 💀."

Varma commented on the post by suggesting that he initially thought it was veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's picture. He wrote:

"Pehle aise laga ki Yuzi bhai hai 🤣 [First it looked as if it was Yuzi bhai]."

Screenshot of Tilak Varma's comment.

Team India's T20I captain and MI's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a hilarious comment, writing:

"My finisher…..——….. after @_arshdeep.singh__ please 🔥😆."

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's comment.

Ravi Bishnoi claimed 10 wickets across 14 outings at an economy rate of 8.77 in IPL 2024. LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing seventh in the points table after the league stage.

"Honoured to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister" - Ravi Bishnoi on his interaction with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

LSG squad met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath ahead of their IPL 2025 campaign. Team owner Sanjiv Goenka was also present during the meeting. The Lucknow team also presented the CM with their match jersey.

Ravi Bishnoi shared a picture with the UP CM on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"Honoured to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh , @myogi_adityanath."

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as LSG's new skipper. The southpaw was roped in by the franchise for a whopping ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

LSG will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match of the season. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

