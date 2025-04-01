"People are going to send a wrong message" - Former RCB legend's huge statement on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has come out in support of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni, saying that the 43-year-old still brings a lot of value to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 45-year-old Jamaican said that one should not make the mistake of sending the wrong message to Dhoni.

Gayle felt that Dhoni's departure from the IPL could affect the tournament. He also hailed the wicketkeeper's contribution to CSK's immense success in the league.

“With Dhoni, he brings a lot of value to the IPL. You want to see him as long as possible and want him to stay. You don’t want to push him. When you start to hear that noise, people are going to send a wrong message to such a great player and a great person. You don’t want to send such a message to a guy like Dhoni because he brings so much value in IPL.

“For someone who has won the championship so many times, if he goes from the IPL, it will take a little bit of drop. What he has done for his franchise it is fantastic. Wherever CSK plays in India, it is all about the Whistle Podu. That is the power and that is what he brings to the IPL,” Gayle told Insidesport.

Chris Gayle backs MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills, quashes talks of former captain's batting number

Chris Gayle praised Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities, saying that he was still sharp behind the stumps. He also rebutted talks of Dhoni's batting position in the CSK line-up.

“His wicketkeeping is still one of the best, he is still very sharp. It is about how he plays for the team and how they are going to use him. Everybody wants to see Dhoni. So, it doesn’t matter where he bats for me, even at number 11, as long as people get a glimpse of Dhoni, still to be a part of CSK and the IPL,” Gayle said.

MS Dhoni has shown that his wicketkeeping remains as sharp as ever, effecting a stumping each in their IPL 2025 matches against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

However, the 43-year-old's role as a batter in the CSK line-up has divided opinion among experts and fans of the franchise. Following the defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 30, head coach Stephen Fleming said that Dhoni's batting number was decided on a game-to-game basis.

CSK next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

