“People made a lot of things about it” - Hardik Pandya explains Tilak Varma retiring out in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has hit back at Tilak Varma's critics following his poor outing in the IPL 2025 fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium on April 4. The 31-year-old clarified that Tilak was nursing a finger injury from the previous day that prevented him from hitting big shots.

The Mumbai Indians made a controversial decision to retire out Tilak during the game against LSG in the 19th over, with the left-hander on 25 off 23 balls and struggling to find the boundary. The five-time champions' eventual defeat by 12 runs brought the decision under further scrutiny.

With Tilak scoring a valiant 56 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday (April 7), Pandya said at the post-match presentation:

"Tilak was fantastic. Last game, a lot of things happened. People made a lot of things about it but people don't know that he had a very nasty hit the previous day. It was a tactical call but because of the finger which he had, the coach just felt that that was a better option that someone fresh can come and do it. Today, he was fantastic."

Tilak struck four fours and as many sixes in his 29-ball knock against RCB.

Hardik Pandya takes 2 wickets and hammers quick-fire 42 but Mumbai Indians fall short

MI fell short against RCB by 12 runs. (Image credit: Getty)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya took 2/45 in his quota of four overs after the home side opted to field first against RCB on Monday. Virat Kohli (67), Rajat Patidar (64) and Jitesh Sharma (40*) played vital knocks to lift the Royal Challengers to 221 in 20 overs.

After a relatively slow start, Hardik (42 off 15) and Tilak kept the hosts in contention with an 89-run stand off just 34 balls. However, it wasn't enough as MI eventually fell to another 12-run defeat and their fourth loss of the season.

Krunal Pandya starred with the ball for RCB, taking 4/45 from his four overs. The Player of the Match award went to Patidar. It was also the Royal Challengers' first win at the Wankhede Stadium since 2015.

