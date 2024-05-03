"People talk about Trent Boult but no one talks about Bhuvi" - Aakash Chopra lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell in SRH's IPL 2024 win vs RR

Aakash Chopra has noted that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not get as much credit for his wicket-taking ability with the new ball as Trent Boult.

SRH set the Rajasthan Royals (RR) a 202-run target in an IPL 2024 league game in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. Bhuvneshwar then registered figures of 3/41 in four overs, including two wickets in the first over, as the hosts registered a one-run win in a nail-biter.

Reflecting on SRH's bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Bhuvneshwar for dismissing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the first over.

"201 was a very decent total and then Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Buttler in the first over and Sanju Samson right after that - two incredible deliveries. He now has 27 wickets in the first over of the powerplay - no one has taken more than him. However, somehow he is underrated," he said (3:15).

"People talk about Trent Boult but no one talks about Bhuvi. Ok, let me say this - Death, taxes and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking a wicket in the first over is permanent. He showed that by doing it," the former India opener added.

Bhuvneshwar had Buttler caught by Marco Jansen at slip for a golden duck with an outswinger. The right-arm seamer then rattled Samson's stumps with an inswinger three deliveries later, with the RR skipper also failing to open his account.

"When Yashasvi and then Riyan Parag got out, there was a sudden twist in the match" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's comeback

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a T Natarajan delivery onto his stumps. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that SRH staged a brilliant comeback after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag seemed to have taken the game away from them.

"It seemed like till the time Yashasvi and Riyan Parag were there, the match was going only in one direction, and that is going towards the team in pink. However, when Yashasvi and then Riyan Parag got out, there was a sudden twist in the match," he said (4:00).

The reputed commentator praised Pat Cummins and T Natarajan for being both penetrative and economical before Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed an SRH win with a wicket of the last ball.

"The match was totally in Rajasthan's grasp till the 15th or 16th over but Hyderabad didn't concede defeat. Pat Cummins took wickets and T Natarajan picked up an important wicket, that was Shimron Hetmyer's. It was total drama in the end. 20 runs were required in two overs," Chopra stated.

"Pat Cummins came and bowled another good over but got hit for a six off the last ball. Then you needed 13 in the final over and only two runs were required off the last ball. The umpire gave it out and even if it had not been out, Hyderabad would have won as the umpire had given it out," the former KKR player added.

Rovman Powell was correctly given out lbw off the last ball. Chopra noted that the result wouldn't have changed even if the replays had suggested that the decision was incorrect as the ball was dead as soon as the umpire gave it out. He added that the current rule might have to be changed.

