"Phil Salt is the new Gayle" - Fans react to RCB opener's blistering knock in IPL 2025 opener against KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt enthralled the viewers with his whirlwind knock in the opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 22. The swashbuckling batter hit a quickfire half-century against his former franchise.

Ad

Bengaluru needed to chase down a 175-run target for victory against KKR. Salt helped his team get off to a flying start, scoring runs at a brisk pace in the powerplay, notching up a 25-ball fifty.

The English batter finished with 56 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 180.65. He hit nine fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease. Phil Salt earned widespread praise on social media for his blistering batting exploits.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Haha KKR what did you do how can you let Salt go," wrote a fan.

"Very smart of RCB to pick Salt. He may not understand the tempo of ODIs but a very good asset in the PP. The kind of player who has the ability to leave the opponent stunned into silence in the PP," commented a fan.

Ad

"Philip Salt has demystified Varun Chakaravarthy. It's so over," chimed in yet another.

"This is how gayle used to give start love you salt brooo," wrote a fan.

"Phil salt is the new Gayle for RCB, commented a fan.

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli kicked off the run chase with a 95-run opening partnership from just 51 balls. The two batters put their team in a commanding position with their early onslaught.

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Salt has a fantastic record at Eden Gardens in the IPL. He has now scored 400 runs at the venue at a strike rate of 186.91.

Phil Salt's entertained knock ended in the night over, courtesy of Varun Chakaravarthy

Phil Salt countered KKR's in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy with great aplomb. He hit 20 runs off five balls against when the crafty bowler came into the attack in the third over.

Ad

However, Chakaravarthy had the last laugh, but perhaps a bit too late. He drew first blood for his team, removing the dangerous Salt in the ninth over. It was a wide delivery and the batter only managed to get an outside edge while trying to play another attacking shot.

Spencer Johnson completed a fine catch at short third-man to end Salt's entertaining knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback