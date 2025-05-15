Phil Salt rejoins RCB camp with fellow countrymen ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [In Pictures]

Star English batter Phil Salt has rejoined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption. The tournament was halted temporarily and will resume on Saturday, May 17.

Along with Phil Salt, his international teammates Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone also rejoined the squad, marking the return of RCB's English contingent.

The IPL 2025 suspension had put a question mark over the availability of overseas players who had returned to their respective countries. However, in welcome news for the RCB fans, their English trio has returned.

"𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐳 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲’𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 🔥After those jaw-dropping teasers, it’s time for the full blockbuster show! 👊," RCB wrote in their post.

Phil Salt has played nine matches this season, scoring 239 runs at an average of 26.55 and a strike-rate of 168.30 with two half-centuries. Jacob Bethell replaced him for the last two games and showed his capabilities as well. The left-hander scored a blazing fifty in RCB's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli.

Further, Australia's hard-hitting batter Tim David and West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd have also rejoined the squad. David has played some impactful knocks for the side this season, while Shepherd played a blinder against CSK, helping the team win a close game.

RCB set to resume campaign against KKR on May 17

As the tournament resumes after the break, RCB will restart their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17.

At the moment, Bengaluru are second on the table with eight wins and 16 points from 11 matches. Notably, they have won all of their last four games, and will be keen not to let the momentum slip after the break. They are just a win away from cementing a spot in the playoffs.

RCB are also in contention to finish in the top two with three league games remaining. The return of the majority of their overseas stars comes as a major boost ahead of the restart. A recent report from the Hindustan Times claims Josh Hazlewood could return for the Bengaluru franchise as well.

