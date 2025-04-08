Phil Salt and Tim David combine to pull off a terrific catch in the final over of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) duo Phil Salt and Tim David combined to pull off a terrific catch in the final over of the IPL 2025 encounter against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Salt and David's catch prevented the ball from going over the fence, accounting for Deepak Chahar's wicket.

Chahar stepped into the crease after Krunal Pandya dismissed Mitchell Santner with the first delivery of the 20th over. Pandya bowled a bouncer to surprise Chahar, and the pacer hooked it towards mid-wicket, where Salt took a fantastic catch over his head.

However, the Englishman realized that his momentum was going to take him beyond the fence and he lobbed the ball to his teammate. The third umpire had to take a second look, but it was a clean catch and Chahar had to depart for a golden duck.

Watch the dismissal here:

In the first innings, Salt had perished off the second delivery of RCB's innings after scoring a boundary off the first ball he faced. David faced only one ball in the match and took a single.

RCB beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2015

Krunal Pandya celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: IPL X)

With a daunting 222 to chase down, Mumbai Indians lost three wickets inside the first ten overs but had enough firepower to take the game deep. Tilak Varma (56) and Hardik Pandya (42) breathed life into the game with their electrifying knocks, but their departures made the task quite steep for the home side.

RCB eventually closed out the game by 12 runs as Krunal picked up three wickets in the 20th over and finished with a haul of 4-0-45-4. Royal Challengers' skipper Rajat Patidar earned the Player of the Match award for his 32-ball 64. Virat Kohli was equally sensational with the bat, smashing 67 off 42 balls.

Mumbai Indians lost to RCB for the first time at home since 2015. This was also their fourth defeat this season.

