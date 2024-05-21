[Picture] Rahul Tripathi in sheer disappointment after getting run out in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Rahul Tripathi was disappointed after his run-out in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. That came following a mixup with Abdul Samad towards the striker's end. As a result, Tripathi departed for 55 runs off 35 balls in an innings comprising one six and seven boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of the Sunrisers' innings. Sunil Narine bowled a length ball outside off and Samad chopped it towards the left of Russell at backward point. Russell dived to make a great stop.

Samad continued to run while Tripathi was watching the ball. Samad crossed Tripathi and the latter was stranded in the middle. Gurbaz collected the ball and dislodged the balls with ease. Tripathi was nowhere in the frame and got run out by a good distance.

Following the wicket, Tripathi looked inconsolable as he sat on the staircase en route to the pavilion.

Rahul Tripathi's half-century helps SRH set a 160-run target for KKR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

A fighting knock from Rahul Tripathi helped SRH reach 159 against KKR on Tuesday. Apart from Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen looked good for 32 off 21 deliveries, including one six and three boundaries. Captain Pat Cummins and Abdul Samad also chipped in with 30 (24) and 16 (12), respectively. The Sunrisers were bundled out for 159 in 19.3 overs.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for KKR, returning with figures of 3/34, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets. The remaining four bowlers used settled for one wicket each.

Table toppers Knight Riders will now look to chase down the target and become the first side to qualify for the IPL 2024 final. The losing team will take another shot at the final by playing the winner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), who will lock horns in the Eliminator at the same venue on May 22.

The winner of the Eliminator and loser of Qualifier 1 will lock horns in Qualifier 2 in Chennai on May 24. The final will be held at the same venue on May 26.

Follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 live score and updates here.

