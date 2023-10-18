[Picture] David Warner congratulates Pushpa fame Allu Arjun for winning Best Actor award at National Film Awards 

Australian cricketer David Warner congratulated Pushpa fame Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards on Wednesday, October 18.

For the unversed, Warner often uploads face-swapping videos with South Indian actors, including Arjun, owing to his brief stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old enjoys a following of over 10 million on Instagram. He led the SRH to their first-ever IPL trophy.

In an Instagram post, Warner wrote:

“Congrats and well done,” while tagging Allu Arjun.

For the uninitiated, Telugu star Allu Arjun was honored with the Best Actor Award for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part’ by President Droupadi Murmu. On the special achievement, he took to social media and expressed his gratitude:

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled.”

Arjun will next be seen in a reprise role in the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Directed by Trivikram, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

David Warner failed to deliver in the 2023 World Cup so far

David Warner has failed to deliver in the 2023 World Cup match so far. The left-handed batter has returned with scores of 41, 13, and 11 against India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, respectively. The Aussies lost the first two games against India and South Africa before winning the third game against Lanka.

In 2023, Warner has amassed 455 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37.92, including one ton and four half-centuries. He will next be in action against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Australian opener enjoys a good record against the Men in Green, having scored 676 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 52, including three centuries.