[Picture] "Dear Elon Musk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright" - Yuzvendra Chahal on Harshal Patel copying his pose in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 game

Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a funny reaction to Harshal Patel copying his trademark pose during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chepauk on Wednesday (May 1).

Harshal came up with a similar pose as Chahal during his celebrations after taking Sameer Rizvi's catch at third man during the 16th over of CSK's innings. Harshal took a sliding catch to dismiss Rizvi off Kagiso Rabada. The speedster quickly came up with an even better pose to celebrate the wicket.

Sharing the pose, Chahal wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

For the unversed, Harshal Patel is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024. He has scalped 14 wickets in 10 matches this season so far.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal recently made his comeback to the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in June. That came after he was ignored for the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. The leg-spinner has bagged 13 wickets in nine matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season.

CSK set a 163-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 encounter

A clinical batting performance from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK post 162/7 against PBKS in the IPL on Wednesday. The skipper led from the front, scoring 62 runs off 48 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and five boundaries.

Ajinkya Rahane and Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 29 (24) and 21 (23) respectively. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni added 15 (9) and 14 (11), respectively.

Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar were the pick of PBKS bowlers, returning with figures of 2/16 and 2/17, respectively. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket each.

Punjab will now look to continue their winning form after scripting history against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They completed a 262-run chase, the highest in the format in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings beat the Sunrisers by 78 runs to return to winning ways in their last match.

