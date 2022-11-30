[Picture] IPL 2023: Devon Conway poses with MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey in New Zealand

New Zealand opener Devon Conway posed with the iconic MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey during the third T20I against India in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30). In a picture shared on Instagram, the southpaw could be seen all smiles while holding the yellow jersey.

For the uninitiated, Conway has been retained by the franchise for Rs 1 crore ahead of IPL 2023. During his debut season with the franchise last season, he smashed 252 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 145.66, including three fifties. The left-hander could not play the entire season because of his wedding.

Take a look at the picture:

The 31-year-old looked impressive during the home series against India, scoring 84 runs in two T20Is, and he followed it up with 24 and an unbeaten 38 (subject to change) in ODIs. He also smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Australia in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

He will look to provide CSK with consistent starts in their bid to bounce back strongly in IPL 2023 after they failed to reach the playoffs last season, finishing ninth with four wins in 14 games.

List of players released and retained by CSK

CSK have retained 14 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. MS Dhoni, who is likely to play his last season, will continue as skipper after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy mid-season in IPL 2022. They will look to win their fifth IPL trophy this season and level with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) for most titles (5).

They have released star player Dwayne Bravo and in-form Narayan Jagadeeshan ahead of the auction. The remaining purse for the franchise while going into the auction will be Rs 20.45 crores.

Current squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Overseas slots remaining: Two

