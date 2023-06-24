[Picture] Jemimah Rodrigues shares picture with Arjun Tendulkar to mark 10-year bond on the field

India Women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared a picture with Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar to mark their 10-year bond on the field on Friday, June 23.

The Mumbaikars posed for the camera after a quality session in the nets. The duo can be seen wearing pads inside a training facility. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Rodrigues wrote:

“From U12 days till now… We’ve come a long way.”

22-year-old Rodrigues can also be seen flaunting La Liga football club Barcelona’s outfit in the snap.

On the professional front, the duo are coming off the back of a decent Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) season, respectively.

Rodrigues, who was bought by Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) for Rs 2.2 crore, scored 126 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 128.57 as her team reached the WPL 2023 final. DC, though, lost to Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) by seven wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar represented MI in four IPL games, taking three wickets as they reached Qualifier 2. The five-time champions lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 62 runs in the playoffs.

Jemimah Rodrigues gears up for Bangladesh tour, Arjun Tendulkar to play domestic cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues will next be seen playing for India Women during the Bangladesh tour. The Women in Blue are likely to play a three-match T20I and ODI series.

Rodrigues last represented India Women at the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year, scoring 129 runs in five games at a strike rate of 135.78. India lost to eventual champions Australia by five runs in the semifinal.

1st T20I: 9 July

2nd T20I: 11 July

3rd T20I: 13 July



1st ODI: 16 July

2nd ODI: 19 July

3rd ODI: 22 July



Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, is likely to take part in the full-fledged domestic season, which begins with the Duleep trophy and is set to be played from June 28 to July 16. The 23-year-old, though, failed to make the cut from West Zone.

Tendulkar is likely to play in the Deodhar Trophy (July and August), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (October and November), Vijay Hazare Trophy (November and December), and Ranji Trophy (January to March).

