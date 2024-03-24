[Picture] KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty attends RR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty is attending the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24).

In a picture doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Athiya was seen supporting LSG. Take a look:

Athiya has accompanied Rahul for the IPL and international matches over the past few years. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in January 2023.

Rahul recently spent quality time with his family and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in his hometown of Bengaluru. That came as the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a quadriceps injury during the first Test against England that forced him to miss the last four matches.

Last year, Rahul had suffered a hamstring injury mid-season that ruled him out of the T20 tournament. Krunal Pandya led LSG in his absence and helped the team reach the knockouts.

Rahul has been sensational with the bat in the IPL, scoring 4163 runs in 118 innings, with the help of four tons and 33 half-centuries, at a strike rate of 134.42. Last year, the 31-year-old amassed 274 runs in nine games, including two half-centuries. From 2018 to 2022, he made over 550+ runs consistently for five consecutive seasons.

KL Rahul takes exceptional catch on his comeback during RR vs LSG IPL 2024 game

KL Rahul took an exceptional catch to dismiss Jos Butter in his comeback game for LSG against RR in the IPL on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper dived to his right to complete Jos Buttler’s catch off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling to help provide Lucknow their first breakthrough. Buttler departed for just 11 runs off nine balls.

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul will now look to deliver with both the bat and behind the stumps as well to make a case for himself for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

At the time of writing, the Royals were 84/2 after nine overs, with Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 12) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Krunal Pandya off Mohsin Khan.

