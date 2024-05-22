[Picture] Kumar Sangakkara livid with TV umpire’s controversial decision as Dinesh Karthik survives lbw call in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was livid with the TV umpire’s controversial decision as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik survived an lbw dismissal in IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The reaction came as Karthik was declared not out by third umpire Anil Chaudhary.

Expand Tweet

The incident took place in the 15th over of RCB’s innings. Avesh Khan bowled a full-length ball and Karthik played it across the line. The ball hit the pad and the on-field umpire gave it out. The wicketkeeper-batter reviewed the decision and the replays showed that the bat hit the pads.

There was no edge but the TV umpire thought otherwise. Sangakkara looked disappointed at the decision in the dugout. He seemingly wanted to meet the third umpire straightaway but was denied by the officials.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The commentators, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, pointed out that the bat hit the pads, not the ball.

With that, Karthik survived a golden duck and Avesh Khan was denied back-to-back wickets. The RCB batter was eventually dismissed for 11 runs off 13 balls, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Avesh Khan in the 19th over.

RCB set a 173-run target for RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator

A clinical bowling display helped RR restrict RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Mahipal Lomror chipped in with 34 (22), 33 (24), and 32 (17), respectively. Cameron Green also added a valuable 27 off 21.

Avesh Khan was the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, finishing with three wickets but conceded 44 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

Faf du Plessis and Co. are coming on the back of six consecutive wins in the league stages of IPL 2024. Meanwhile, the Sanju Samson-led side have lost four of their last five games. Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain.

The winner will progress to Qualifier 2, where they will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a place in IPL 2024 final. Table toppers KKR beat second-placed SRH by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final.

Follow the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

