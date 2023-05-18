[Picture] LSG to wear special Mohun Bagan jersey against KKR in final IPL 2023 league match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will don a special edition Indian Super League sister franchise Mohun Bagan jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 20.

The announcement was made with a special post on Instagram featuring skipper Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni along with the caption:

“Lucknow’s #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata’s colors. Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy.”

Lucknow’s RPSG (RP-Sanjiv Goenka group) bought a majority stake in Football club ATK Mohun Bagan in June 2020. The historic Kolkata club will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from June 1. They also own Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20.

RPSG’s first-ever sports team was now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG), which participated in IPL 2016 and 2017 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned for a couple of years due to match-fixing and betting activities. Gujarat Lions (GL) was the other team that participated alongside RPSG.

LSG on the verge of IPL 2023 playoffs qualification

The Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of IPL 2023 qualification following their narrow five-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 16. This came after Marcus Stoinis' (89* off 47 balls) and Krunal Pandya’s (49* off 42 deliveries) heroics with the bat and Mohsin Khan’s excellent last over as he defended 11 runs.

LSG are currently placed third with 15 points in 13 games, having won seven games, while one game against Chennai Super Kings was abandoned due to rain. They are slightly behind CSK based on the net run rate.

The franchise will automatically qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament if Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 18, thereby ending Bangalore’s chances of reaching 16 points.

Otherwise, LSG must beat KKR to reach the playoffs. A resounding win over Kolkata can help Lucknow finish in the top two of the points table, only behind defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Poll : 0 votes