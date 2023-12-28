Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was recently seen partying with his wife Sakshi at former teammate Robin Uthappa's house.

MS Dhoni's entrepreneur friend Hitesh Sanghvi shared an Instagram story on Thursday, December 28, in which the couple posed with Robin Uthappa and his wife in their Dubai residence.

Hitesh Sanghvi's latest Instagram story

On the cricketing front, MS Dhoni will next be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Earlier this year, he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth IPL title.

"It is very tough to maintain" - MS Dhoni recently opened up on his new hairdo

MS Dhoni recently delighted his fans by going back to his iconic long-hair look. The 42-year-old grew his hair long once again and some colourful highlights to it.

The seasoned campaigner suggested that while he will keep the same hairstyle for the sake of his fans, the challenges of maintaining long hair might lead to him making an impromptu decision to cut it short once again.

Speaking at an event conducted by Skipper Pipes, Dhoni said:

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle."

He added:

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down," he added.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai following the completion of IPL 2023. He is expected to start training for the next edition of the league soon.

