[Picture] “My cuties” – Shreyas Iyer attends Iftaar party with Dhanashree Verma

Shreyas Iyer recently photobombed a picture, which Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shared as an Instagram story on Saturday, April 8.

The cricketer posed for a group photo, including his sister Srestha Iyer, who is also a dancer and choreographer like Dhanashree. As per original posts on Instagram, the trio attended an Iftaar party amid the ongoing Ramzan.

Sharing the picture, Dhanashree captioned the post:

“My cuties,” with heart and face-blowing kiss emojis.

Shreyas Iyer photobombed a picture shared by Dhanashree Verma.

Shreyas Iyer also posed for a group photo.

This is not the first time Iyer and Dhanshree Verma have been spotted together. They were last seen posing with India captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh during Shardul Thakur’s wedding.

They also joined Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty for dinner in August last year.

The duo previously collaborated for a dance video that went viral on Instagram.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023, likely to miss WTC final

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a recurring back injury troubling him since December. The right-handed batter is also likely to miss out on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London, starting on June 7.

The 28-year-old first experienced discomfort after the conclusion of India's tour of Bangladesh in December. He then missed the home series against New Zealand and the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Mumbai batter returned to play the second and third Tests but couldn’t bat in the fourth Test despite fielding for two days, which ended in a draw.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Shreyas will travel overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out of action for at least three months.

In Iyer’s absence, Nitish Rana is leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, KKR have bought Jason Roy as a replacement after Shakib Al Hasan withdrew from the tournament due to international commitments and personal reasons.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61, including eight half-centuries. The swashbuckling batsman has joined the franchise for Rs 2.8 crore.

