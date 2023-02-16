Picture: Prasidh Krishna ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup - “Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket"

Prasidh Krishna, who suffered a back injury in September, is finally on the path to recovery ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

On Thursday, February 16, the Karnataka speedster took to Twitter to announce that he’ll soon make a comeback. He wrote:

“Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon!”

For the uninitiated, Krishna suffered a back injury on the eve of India A’s three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A in September. Back then, all-rounder Shardul Thakur replaced him in the squad.

The development came as a big concern for Team India as he made the difference in the middle overs with his height, hard lengths, and pace.

The 26-year-old last played for Team India in an ODI against Zimbabwe in August last year.

So far, Prasidh has scalped 25 wickets in just 14 ODIs, including two four-wicket hauls against England and West Indies.

A good IPL season could help him make a national comeback ahead of the ICC's marquee event on Indian soil later this year.

Prasidh Krishna to play for RR in IPL 2023

Prasidh Krishna will next play for Rajasthan Royals after being retained for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2023. Last year, the right-arm pacer scalped 19 wickets in 17 T20Is, including a four-fer, as RR finished as runners-up.

So far, Krishna has picked up 49 scalps in 51 IPL games at an economy rate of 8.92. He will be critical to RR's success as they chase their second IPL trophy.

