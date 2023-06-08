[Picture] Wanindu Hasaranga shares throwback post with RCB teammate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga shared a throwback picture with former captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The picture was clicked when Virat and Anushka hosted RCB for dinner at their restaurant in Mumbai’s Juhu on May 10.

Hasaranga’s wife Vindya Padmaperuma also accompanied him to the team dinner. Kohli and Vindya twinned in printed outfits, while Anushka and Hasaranga opted to wear whites to produce a stunning click.

Sharing the snapshot on Instagram, the Wanindu Hasaranga dropped a heart emoji.

It's worth mentioning that the Kohli-owned restaurant One8commune used to be the bungalow of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The place offers Mediterranean food with European-style interiors, which makes the restaurant stand out. It also has branches in Kolkata, Pune, and Delhi.

Wanindu Hasaranga shines as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan 2-1

Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series.

After the hosts lost the opening game in his absence, Hasaranga came up with 29* (12) and 3/42 as Lanka beat the visitors by 132 runs in the second ODI. The 25-year-old finished with 3/7 in the series decider as the hosts triumphed by nine wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga was equally good with the ball during his stint at IPL 2023, picking up nine wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 8.90. RCB, however, failed to reach the playoffs as they lost their final group-stage game against runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT).

The leg-spinner’s breakthrough season in IPL came during the 2022 campaign when he returned with 26 scalps in 16 games.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently playing in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London. The right-handed batter had an excellent IPL season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games.

The 34-year-old smashed back-to-back centuries in his last two IPL games. He also hit six half-centuries in the T20 league. The senior batter will now look to deliver for Team India in the ultimate Test.

