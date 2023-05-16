[Picture] Yuzvendra Chahal drops female character of Yashasvi Jaiswal in hilarious Instagram story

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal loves to draw female animated characters of his fellow cricketers using the face-swapping app on social media.

He has often turned his fellow Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav into a female character via the app. This time he did the same with his RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal. In a hilarious post shared on Instagram, the leg-spinner tagged Jaiswal. Take a look:

Yuzvendra Chahal turns Yashasvi Jaiswal into a female cartoon caricature.

On the professional front, Chahal recently became the highest-ever wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), surpassing the previous record held by CSK’s Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets). This came during his four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 32-year-old has so far scalped 21 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 8.02 in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is having a dream run with the bat in IPL 2023, having scored 575 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 166.18, including a century against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The 21-year-old has also smashed four half-centuries.

However, Chahal and Jaiswal failed to deliver in their previous against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal went wicketless, while Jaiswal departed for a duck.

The duo will now look to deliver for the Royals in their last group-stage game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

What Yuzvendra Chahal's RR need to do to stay in the IPL 2023 playoffs race?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2023 points table with six wins (12 points) in 13 games. This came after they suffered a humiliating 112-run loss to RCB as they were bundled out for 59 while chasing 172 on May 14.

They must beat Punjab to reach a maximum of 14 points and rely on other results to go in their favor to qualify for the playoffs. However, it’s worth mentioning that Delhi Capitals (DC) and PBKS couldn’t qualify with 14 points for the playoffs during the IPL 2022 campaign.

