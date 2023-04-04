[Pictures] CSK share snapshots of Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa's reunion with MS Dhoni at Chepauk after three years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared heartwarming pictures of MS Dhoni's reunion with former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. This came after they registered a 12-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 3.

It was Raina and Uthappa's first visit to Chepauk since their retirement, as CSK played their first home game in three years following the COVID-19 era.

In a picture shared on Twitter, Dhoni and Raina can be seen hugging each other.

CSK captioned the post:

“Home game at Anbuden is never complete without 7 and 3.”

In another Instagram post, Dhoni along with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu posed with Raina and Uthappa.

Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa lifted IPL trophy with CSK in IPL 2021

Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa lifted their last IPL trophy with CSK in IPL 2021 when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final. Although Raina could not feature in the final due to injury, Uthappa replaced him and contributed 31 off 15.

Raina was part of CSK’s last four IPL titles – 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He played his last IPL game with the franchise in 2021. The southpaw has played 205 IPL games, where he amassed 5,528 runs, including a ton and 39 half-centuries. He also scalped 25 wickets in the cash-rich league.

The UP all-rounder, however, wasn’t retained by CSK following his poor outing in IPL 2021, where he scored 160 runs in 12 games at an underwhelming average of 17.77. He registered himself for a base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction but went unsold in IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, Uthappa played his last season for the Chennai-based franchise in 2022. The 37-year-old has also won two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. He finished his glittering IPL career with 4,952 runs in 205 games, including 27 half-centuries.

Besides the IPL, Suresh Raina has also won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with Team India under MS Dhoni. Robin was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team under Dhoni’s captaincy.

Both Raina and Uthappa announced their retirement from the IPL in September 2022. They are part of the English and Hindi commentary panel in the IPL 2023.

