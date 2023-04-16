[Pictures] “Dil toh baccha hai Ji” – Virat Kohli shares a hilarious post from children’s indoor playground

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli recently shared a hilarious post from a children’s indoor playground on Sunday, April 16. This came a day after he slammed a 34-ball half-century in RCB’s win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Sharing a post on Instagram, he captioned:

“Dil toh baccha hai Ji.”

Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has so far scored 214 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 147.58, including three half-centuries against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and DC.

The 34-year-old will look to win the Orange Cap once again after 2016, where smashed the most runs in an IPL season by a batter – 973 runs in 16 games, including seven fifties and four centuries.

Kohli also needs just 162 more runs to become the first batter to reach 7,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

“When I put away their best balls, they're going to try to do something else” – Virat Kohli shares his keys to success

Virat Kohli recently shared his keys to success. He explained how he puts the pressure back on the bowlers by attacking their best deliveries. He was also delighted to see RCB return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

Speaking on the post-match show, Kohli said:

“When I've played my best cricket, those are the balls I've put away consistently (length balls on the up). That helps me to put pressure on the bowlers. When I put away their best balls, they're going to try to do something else. I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition.”

He continued:

“That's how I motivate myself to play out there. Very happy to get two points. We kind of let it slip away last two games. For us to bounce back like this was very crucial. That was a different mentality and phase altogether (T20 World Cup 2016 semis). I was in a space where I felt I could hit any ball. I back myself to hit good shots. When they come off they look good.”

Virat Kohli will next be in action against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Monday, April 17.

