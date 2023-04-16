[Watch] Virat Kohli and Co. sing the RCB team song in celebrations after victory against DC

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was visibly jubilant as he and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates celebrated their 23-run victory against the Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

The result gave RCB their second victory in four matches this season, with Kohli adjudged the Man of the Match for his stylish half-century.

During the celebrations, the players sang the team song in full force. This was followed by debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak's cake-cutting for his outstanding performance with the ball.

Catch all the celebrations and post-match reactions shared by RCB's Twitter handle in the video below:

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Of course, there’s the team song too! 🤩



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvD A dream powerplay, an inspiring debut and a genius at work - that sums up our win against the Delhi Capitals. Here’s Captain Faf, Vyshak, Mike Hesson and Malolan talking about the win, on Game Day.Of course, there’s the team song too! 🤩 A dream powerplay, an inspiring debut and a genius at work - that sums up our win against the Delhi Capitals. Here’s Captain Faf, Vyshak, Mike Hesson and Malolan talking about the win, on Game Day. 🙌Of course, there’s the team song too! 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvD https://t.co/t59MIa9QgC

After being put into bat by the Delhi Capitals, RCB scored a modest 174-6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the way with a scintillating 50 off 34 deliveries, which included six fours and a six.

While the total looked below par at the halfway stage considering the history of the ground, the Capitals' batters capitulated in the wake of a spirited bowling performance by the home team as they finished on 151-9 in their 20 overs. The 23-run defeat marked their fifth in as many games this season.

IPL debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak impressed with figures of 3/20 in his four overs, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets.

"I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition" - Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock against the Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli set the tone with a half-century in RCB's 23-run win over DC.

Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form this season with his third half-century in four matches against the Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award, his 14th in the IPL, and also moved him to third on the Orange Cap list.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli spoke about his approach to the innings and on the pitch in Bengaluru. He said:

"I was quite disappointed that I got out to a full toss. I've been playing really well. I wanted to make sure that after fifty, I was targetting 30-35 runs off the next 10 balls. That's how I play. That would've helped us get past 200 When I put away their best balls, they're going to try to do something else. I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition."

He continued:

"One thing I mentioned to the guys in the change room that 175 was enough on this pitch. It slowed down considerably when the spinners came on. Even the balls to hit off the back foot off Kuldeep were holding up, unlike the other games we played. Very happy to get two points. We kind of let it slip away last two games. For us to bounce back like this was very crucial."

With this much-needed victory, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are back on track with two wins from four matches.

RCB will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Meanwhile, DC will get some much-needed time off before taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli win the Orange cap this season? Yes No 0 votes