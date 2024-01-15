[Pictures] Harleen Deol gets her 'captain cool' moment after meeting MS Dhoni in Ranchi

India women's team all-rounder Harleen Deol met former India skipper MS Dhoni at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, January 15. The 25-year-old was elated to meet the legendary cricketer in his hometown.

Deol shared pictures with Dhoni on Instagram with the caption:

“The moment which felt surreal. Cherishing every minute spend with my idol. It’s already cold in India But this my #captaincool moment …”

He added:

“Have idolised you as a player but after meeting you I am gonna idolise you as a person as well …Still Can’t believe, I really met you.”

Back in 2020, Deol had labeled Dhoni as her favorite cricketer and inspiration.

She most recently played an ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium. Deol, though, failed to deliver with the bat, scoring just one run. The right-handed batter will next be seen in action for Gujarat Giants in the upcoming 2024 women’s Premier League. She scored 202 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 125.46 during her inaugural season last year.

MS Dhoni begins training for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has begun his training for IPL 2024 after recovering from his knee injury. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who retired from international cricket in 2020, had promised fans to play for another year after lifting the trophy last season. He told Jio Cinema last year:

“Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body.”

He added:

“It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me, but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do.”

IPL 2024 is likely to begin during the last week of March.

