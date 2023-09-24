[Pictures] Prithvi Shaw celebrates Arjun Tendulkar’s 24th birthday

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw celebrated Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Arjun Tendulkar’s 24th birthday on Sunday, September 24. The two Mumbai-born cricketers were seen enjoying their time while cutting a cake and a birthday meal later. He captioned the Instagram stories:

“Birthday boy,” while tagging Arjun Tendulkar.

Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar.

Take a look at the adorable posts below:

For the uninitiated, Shaw and Tendulkar share a great camaraderie with each other. Tendulkar recently wished a speedy recovery to Shaw, who injured his knee during his stint with Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup last month. He wrote on Instagram:

“Stay strong buddy wish you a speedy recovery.”

On the professional front, Shaw recently amassed 429 runs in four innings during the One Day Cup 2023, including 244 runs off 153 balls against Somerset. The right-handed batter followed that up with an unbeaten 125 against Durham.

Shaw last played for Team India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. The 23-year-old was included in India’s T20I squad against New Zealand earlier this year but didn’t get a game.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, made his Indian Premier League debut for MI last season. The left-arm pacer scalped three wickets in four games. He also played a couple of games for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, where he scalped three wickets in two games.

Expand Tweet

“I can’t wait to get back over” – Prithvi Shaw confirms return to Northamptonshire next season

Prithvi Shaw, who is undergoing rehabilitation to recover from his knee injury, recently confirmed that he will return to the UK club next season. He said, as quoted by Northamptonshire:

“It’s a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can’t wait to get back over. My goal is always to help win games for the team, and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time.”

Shaw and Tendulkar are likely to be next seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Ranji Trophy.