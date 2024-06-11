[Pictures] Ravichandran Ashwin shares heartwarming pictures with his wife and kids at the Eiffel Tower

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is spending quality time with his family following his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The ace spinner shared heartwarming pictures with his wife and kids at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Ashwin can be seen with his family posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for selfies on Tuesday (June 11). He captioned the post:

“Quelques touristes à Paris (Some tourists in Paris).”

Trending

The post comes a day after MS Dhoni and his family, including wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, visited the iconic venue on June 10.

The iconic tower was built by engineer Gustave Eiffel between 1887-89 and was named part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

“He had a massive crush on me, and the whole school knew it” – Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Preethi Narayanan

In an old interview, Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Preethi Narayanan spoke on how the duo had known each other since schooldays and reunited after a long time thanks to CSK. She said (via Jio Cinema):

"We went to the same middle school together. That's how we got introduced to each other. But then, we grew up and met as adults again. I was working at an events company. He had a massive crush on me, and the whole school knew it.”

"He moved schools to pursue cricket and we were in touch on and off, birthdays, neighborhood, like that. I met him again when I was handling CSK's account and suddenly I saw him as a six-footer. We knew each other from Grade 7," she added.

She concluded:

"Once he took me to a cricket ground and he's a straight shooter. He said, 'I've kinda liked you all my life and it hasn't changed over 10 years. We're adults and let's try this'.”

Ashwin recently played a quiz with his daughters regarding the 2024 T20 World Cup. Take a look:

On the professional front, Ashwin recently scalped nine wickets in 15 games at an economy of 8.49. The off-spinner had earlier finished as the leading wicket-taker in a five-match home Test series against England by picking up 26 wickets.

Ashwin, who completed 500 Test wickets this year, will next be in action against Australia in a five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November 2024 to January 2025.

The 37-year-old has bagged 39 wickets in 10 Tests in Australia. Overall, he has bagged 114 wickets against the Aussies in 22 Tests.

The Tamil Nadu player will be critical to India's success as they aim to register a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane guided India to a 2-1 series (same margin) win on their last two tours.

India's tour of Australia:

1st Test: November 22 to 26 in Perth

2nd Test: December 6 to 10 in Adelaide

3rd Test: December 14 to 18 in Brisbane

4th Test: December 26 to 30 in Melbourne

5th Test: January 3 to 7 in Sydney

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback