[Pictures] Rohit Sharma celebrates his 37th birthday with wife Ritika Sajdeh and teammates ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

India captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his 37th birthday today (Tuesday, April 30).

On the special occasion, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning skipper was seen cutting a cake with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were also present at the midnight celebrations.

Sharing the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the MI fans army wrote:

"Birthday celebration."

Expand Tweet

Last year on this day, MI beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets, chasing down 213.

This year the Mumbai-based franchise would be keen to return to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to give a fitting gift to Rohit. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise is ninth in the points table with three wins from nine matches.

Rohit Sharma too will look to return to form after single-digit scores in his last two outings against RR and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The right-hander, though, has amassed 311 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 160.30, including a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit Sharma set to lead India at 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC event will be played in the United States of America and the West Indies in June.

The 37-year-old will look to end India's decade-long title drought at ICC events after guiding the Men in Blue to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's squad for the marquee ICC tournament over the next few days.

Here's India's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback