Players, match officials observe a minute's silence to express solidarity with victims of Pahalgam attack ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Players and support staff of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), along with match officials, observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tribute took place just before their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

According to multiple reports, around 28 people lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. In a heartfelt gesture of respect and solidarity, both teams paused to observe a moment of silence ahead of the game.

The official IPL X account shared a video of the tribute with the caption:

“Let’s all stand for peace and humanity. A minute’s silence was observed in Hyderabad to pay respect to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. All the players, support staff, commentators & match officials are wearing black armbands for tonight's game.”

Meanwhile, both teams, along with match officials and commentators, are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of the terror attack.

MI and SRH captains pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during the toss

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 41st match of IPL 2025. During the toss, he expressed his condolences to the victims of the attack. Speaking on the occasion, he said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks.”

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins also expressed his thoughts on the tragic incident. He said:

“It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Speaking of the game, the hosts have started on a disappointing note, as at the time of writing, SRH were 15/4 after five overs.

