Why are players and umpires wearing black armbands in today’s SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match?

All the players and umpires are wearing black armbands during the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 23. It was done to pay condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks for the match as the BCCI pays homage to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. The players and officials also observed observed one-minute silence head of the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.

Recent reports suggest that around 28 people were killed in an open fire by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. It is one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama massacre.

Following the attack, the BCCI paid condolences to the victims by sharing a post on X. The Indian board wrote:

"Standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome attack."

Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins pay tribute to victims of Pahalgam terror attack at the toss ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

Hardik Pandya won the toss for MI and chose to field first. The Mumbai skipper shared his heartfelt condolences to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. He said:

"I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack."

SRH captain Pat Cummins also commented on the 'heartbreaking' incident.

"It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families." Cummins said at the toss.

Here are the two playing XIs for the IPL 2025 game:

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Impact subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammad Shami.

MI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

