Playing 11 of players to have played for both MI and DC ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Glenn Maxwell 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are two of the most high-profile franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), being set up in two of the biggest metropolitan cities in the country. The two franchises have had contrasting fortunes over the years, but are still giants in the league in their own right.

The two teams even faced off against each other in the finals of the 2020 edition, leading to MI winning their record fifth title. Given the magnitude of the franchises, a number of famous players across the domestic and international circuits have represented both these teams at some point or the other since 2008.

Although their overall fortunes have been different, they have had more or less the same start to the 2024 edition. MI and DC are languishing at the rear end of the table following their disastrous start to the campaign.

MI are yet to attain their first win under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, while DC are struggling with inconsistency, recording only one win from their first four matches.

On that note, let us take a look at the playing 11 of players to have played for both MI and DC in the IPL.

Top Order: Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey

One of the most prolific run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shikhar Dhawan, has represented Delhi twice over the course of his career. He began his career with the Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season, before switching to MI for the next couple of seasons. He was part of the squad that made it to the finals in 2010.

He returned to the Delhi franchise after its renaming to Delhi Capitals, and played for three more seasons, before his move to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the 2022 mega auction.

Quinton de Kock is well known for his prolific spell with MI, where he won a couple of titles and forged an excellent opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. The South African wicketkeeper also had a spell with the Delhi franchise from 2014 to 2016.

Manish Pandey was part of the MI squad in the inaugural edition, but had a forgettable season, scoring only three runs in three matches, including a duck on debut. His one-year spell with DC in the 2023 edition was also a forgettable one as the franchise finished ninth in the table. However, his sheer quality and experience makes him a worthy inclusion in this playing XI.

Middle Order: Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Saurabh Tiwary, Dinesh Karthik

Yuvraj Singh represented DC and MI at the latter stages of his career. The left-handed batter was one of the biggest acquisitions for Delhi following a ₹16 crore bid. However, his season did not pan out well and he was released after just one season in 2015.

He was part of the title-winning MI squad in 2019. While he began his season with a fifty, his form fizzled out and he was dropped after four matches, which marked his final set of appearances in the competition.

Glenn Maxwell endured forgettable spells in the IPL with DC and MI after high-profile moves at auction. The Australian had two spells with DC in 2012 and 2018. In his first season, he scored only six runs for DC before switching to MI in 2013. However, he did not fare any better as he only played three matches.

A lot was expected of Maxwell on his return to Delhi in 2018. However, in 12 appearances, he only managed to record double figures on six occasions.

Saurabh Tiwary was one of MI's best players in their promising 2010 campaign after recording over 400 runs. The left-handed batter had three different spells with MI, but he could not replicate the magic of his first season. He was part of the DC squad in 2014 and 2015, but could not make much of an impact.

Lower Order: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile had two different spells with MI, with the first one coming in 2013, while the second one lasted from 2019 to 2021. He was a useful addition to the side as the fourth overseas option to bring more balance into the side and was a credible backup option as well. He also had a spell with DC from 2014 to 2016.

The left-arm duo of Trent Boult and Zaheer Khan have been the bowling spearheads for MI during their time there.

Zaheer Khan had two different spells with MI, while he was part of Delhi from 2015 to 2017, where he even served as captain.

Trent Boult was a huge factor behind MI's title win in 2020. The left-arm seamer represented MI for a couple of seasons in 2020 and 2021, while he was part of the DC squad in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Another left-arm pacer marks his presence to round up the bowling attack. Ashish Nehra was part of MI in the inaugural season, and was part of the Delhi setup for the next couple of seasons.