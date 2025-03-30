"Playing more as a brand" - Sanjay Manjrekar's stunning comment on MS Dhoni ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned MS Dhoni's contribution to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after their 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28. Dhoni was heavily criticized for coming in to bat at No. 9 despite CSK's 197-run chase going downhill.

Last season, the 43-year-old batted only in the final few overs of the innings, facing only 73 balls in 11 outings. However, Dhoni displayed excellent ball-striking form with 161 runs, scoring at a strike rate of over 220 in IPL 2024.

He was similarly impressive in his 16-ball 30* against RCB, but the runs came too little too late.

Talking to JioStar about Dhoni's batting position, Manjrekar said [Vvia India Today]:

"I will look at the larger picture. If you look at this year and even last year, Dhoni is playing more as a brand than as a player. When they select the playing XI, they don't pick an extra batter because MS is there. MS Dhoni is a bonus for them. He has a different role."

Dhoni has been as sharp as ever behind the wickets, effecting two brilliant stumpings of Suryakumar Yadav and Phil Salt in CSK's opening two outings. However, his apparent unwillingness to bat earlier than the final stages of an inning has made several fans and experts question Dhoni's value to the CSK unit.

"He should be the captain" - Sanjay Manjrekar on MS Dhoni

In the same interview, Sanjay Manjrekar further called for MS Dhoni to captain CSK if he wants to continue to play only as a wicketkeeper and a lower-order batter. The champion cricketer relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

"That's why I think if MS Dhoni is playing and batting so late, he should be the captain. He is doing great as a wicketkeeper, but he would contribute more as captain. Right now, he is being under-utilised," Manjrekar said.

The loss to RCB was CSK's first to their rivals at home since the two sides first met at the venue in 2008. It came after CSK upstaged their other rival, the Mumbai Indians (MI), in the opening game by four wickets.

CSK and Dhoni will be back in action against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati today (March 30)

